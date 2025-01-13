Vice President Hails Election Commission’s Global Recognition

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar commended the Election Commission for its globally recognized election management, dismissing criticism as a part of the process. Speaking at a book launch, he highlighted the commission's trained bureaucracy and well-prepared election machinery.

He addressed opposition concerns about the electoral process, assuring that the commission's independence remains intact. Dhankhar emphasized that the strength of India's democracy lies in a functional Parliament, which ensures executive accountability through dialogue and deliberation.

During an address to Harvard Business School students, he pointed to India's seamless power transitions post-elections as a testament to its democratic strength, referencing the peaceful shifts in power during past elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)