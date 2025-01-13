Left Menu

Vice President Hails Election Commission’s Global Recognition

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the Election Commission for conducting polls that have gained international acclaim. Despite criticisms from opposition parties regarding discrepancies in electoral processes, Dhankhar emphasized the commission’s independence. He also spoke on the importance of Parliament and India's exemplary nature in power transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:38 IST
Vice President Hails Election Commission’s Global Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar commended the Election Commission for its globally recognized election management, dismissing criticism as a part of the process. Speaking at a book launch, he highlighted the commission's trained bureaucracy and well-prepared election machinery.

He addressed opposition concerns about the electoral process, assuring that the commission's independence remains intact. Dhankhar emphasized that the strength of India's democracy lies in a functional Parliament, which ensures executive accountability through dialogue and deliberation.

During an address to Harvard Business School students, he pointed to India's seamless power transitions post-elections as a testament to its democratic strength, referencing the peaceful shifts in power during past elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025