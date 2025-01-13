Vice President Hails Election Commission’s Global Recognition
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the Election Commission for conducting polls that have gained international acclaim. Despite criticisms from opposition parties regarding discrepancies in electoral processes, Dhankhar emphasized the commission’s independence. He also spoke on the importance of Parliament and India's exemplary nature in power transitions.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar commended the Election Commission for its globally recognized election management, dismissing criticism as a part of the process. Speaking at a book launch, he highlighted the commission's trained bureaucracy and well-prepared election machinery.
He addressed opposition concerns about the electoral process, assuring that the commission's independence remains intact. Dhankhar emphasized that the strength of India's democracy lies in a functional Parliament, which ensures executive accountability through dialogue and deliberation.
During an address to Harvard Business School students, he pointed to India's seamless power transitions post-elections as a testament to its democratic strength, referencing the peaceful shifts in power during past elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
