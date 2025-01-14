Left Menu

Hope Amidst Turmoil: The Quest to Free Austin Tice

Austin Tice, a U.S. journalist and former Marine, is believed to be held in Syria. Nizar Zakka, head of Hostage Aid Worldwide, seeks his release by negotiating with local factions. Despite setbacks, recent efforts by Zakka and support from Tice's mother, Debra, renew hope for Austin's freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 03:29 IST
Hope Amidst Turmoil: The Quest to Free Austin Tice
hostage

Austin Tice, a journalist for the United States, remains in captivity in Syria, according to Nizar Zakka, head of Hostage Aid Worldwide. Zakka asserts Tice is held by remnants of the Assad regime, hoping negotiations could secure his release.

Zakka, who has visited Syria multiple times, bases this belief on extensive investigations by his group, despite little cooperation from the current Syrian rulers, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The group's pursuit has reportedly made "a lot of progress," reigniting hopes of retrieving Tice, who was abducted in 2012.

Tice's mother, Debra, continues to push for her son's freedom, appreciating efforts from Hostage Aid and other allies. Zakka remains in contact with her, emphasizing the drive and encouragement Debra provides in their ongoing mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025