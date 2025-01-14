Corporate Giants Fuel Trump's Inaugural Fund
Major corporations, including Hyundai and Delta Air Lines, have pledged $1 million each to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund. Other notable donors include Boeing, General Motors, Ford, Microsoft, and Meta, showcasing a substantial corporate backing for the political event scheduled on January 20.
In a significant display of support, Hyundai Motor's U.S. unit and Delta Air Lines announced their donations of $1 million each to the inaugural fund for President-elect Donald Trump.
These contributions highlight a strong corporate backing, with other major players like Boeing, General Motors, Ford, Microsoft, and Meta also participating.
The donations are part of a broader trend of corporate involvement in political events, underscoring the strategic importance of aligning with incoming administrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
