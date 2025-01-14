Corporate Giants Fuel Trump's Inaugural Fund

In a significant display of support, Hyundai Motor's U.S. unit and Delta Air Lines announced their donations of $1 million each to the inaugural fund for President-elect Donald Trump.

These contributions highlight a strong corporate backing, with other major players like Boeing, General Motors, Ford, Microsoft, and Meta also participating.

The donations are part of a broader trend of corporate involvement in political events, underscoring the strategic importance of aligning with incoming administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)