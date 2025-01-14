Biden's Farewell: US Triumph in Global Arena

President Joe Biden proclaimed the United States as the leader in a global competition during his final foreign policy speech, underscoring achievements in diplomacy, technology, and economics.

Biden highlighted strengthened alliances and the nation's strategic advantage over its adversaries, noting significant investments in military and technology sectors without resorting to warfare.

The outgoing president affirmed that America is leaving a stronger legacy by rebuilding its infrastructure and invigorating alliances, marking a significant shift from the position it held four years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)