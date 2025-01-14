Biden's Farewell: US Triumph in Global Arena
In his final foreign policy speech, President Joe Biden highlighted the United States' successes under his administration, claiming the nation is 'winning' a global competition. He emphasized strengthened alliances, strategic advances in technology and economics, and compared current strategic advantages against global adversaries to the past four years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 05:23 IST
President Joe Biden proclaimed the United States as the leader in a global competition during his final foreign policy speech, underscoring achievements in diplomacy, technology, and economics.
Biden highlighted strengthened alliances and the nation's strategic advantage over its adversaries, noting significant investments in military and technology sectors without resorting to warfare.
The outgoing president affirmed that America is leaving a stronger legacy by rebuilding its infrastructure and invigorating alliances, marking a significant shift from the position it held four years ago.
