Carrie Underwood to Sing at Trump's Inauguration: A Call for Unity
Country music icon Carrie Underwood is slated to perform 'America the Beautiful' at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Known for her non-political stance, Underwood sees this as an opportunity for national unity. The inauguration follows a contested election where Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris.
Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is set to perform 'America the Beautiful' at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. The event, described in a program shared by the presidential inaugural committee, marks a pivotal moment as Trump prepares to take office.
Underwood, who has largely remained apolitical throughout her distinguished career, expressed her honor and humility in participating in what she calls a 'historic event.' She emphasized the importance of unity and looking toward the future in her statement to the media.
Following her performance at the inauguration, Chief Justice John Roberts is scheduled to administer the oath of office to Trump. This is set against a backdrop of previous artists like Beyonce and Celine Dion requesting Trump not to use their music for his political campaigns, highlighting the divisive nature of his presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
