Left Menu

Bayrou's Budget Balancing Act: Left's Support Sought amid Pension Reform Tug-of-War

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou aims to garner support from the left for the 2025 budget by potentially softening pension reforms. Political instability looms as concessions could upset conservative allies and investors, while socialist backing is uncertain amidst fragmented parliamentary dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 06:32 IST
Bayrou's Budget Balancing Act: Left's Support Sought amid Pension Reform Tug-of-War

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is navigating tumultuous political waters, eyeing leftist backing for the 2025 budget by potentially easing pension reforms. This strategy seeks to secure allies post a destabilizing year, following Macron's snap elections which dissolved his parliamentary majority.

The government's maneuver aims to placate the Socialists, who, disgruntled over past budget proposals, demand pension reform reversals as a condition for their backing. However, Bayrou's concessions have stirred unease among conservatives and centrists, posing risks to his administration's stability.

The political and economic stakes are high. While attempts to broker a deal continue, the possibility of unsettling financial markets and angering conservative factions looms large, highlighting France's fragile governing landscape post-early elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025