Political Tensions Escalate: BRS Leaders Under House Arrest

In a dramatic turn of events, senior leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were placed under house arrest on Tuesday following a controversial arrest within party ranks.

K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were reportedly confined to their residences in connection with the detention of BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy.

Reddy's arrest stems from allegations of misconduct, including abuse and assault, against Jagtial legislator Sanjay Kumar at a recent district review committee meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)