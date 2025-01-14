Kharge Criticizes Modi Over Rupee's Plunge: A Call to Rescue Economy
Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the Modi government's handling of the Indian economy. The rupee's significant decline, coupled with rising inflation, foreign capital withdrawal, and a burgeoning trade deficit, has increased hardship for the Indian populace, according to Kharge. He urges for policy changes to stabilize the situation.
In a scathing critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the Modi government for its perceived failure to stabilize the Indian rupee, which recently plunged to a historic low against the US dollar.
Kharge pointed out the immense financial strain Indian citizens face due to rising inflation and a trade deficit exacerbated by increased import costs. The Congress leader claims that the government's policies are to blame for these economic challenges.
Highlighting the damage caused by foreign capital withdrawal and market slumps, Kharge called for immediate interventions to prevent further hardship for the poor and middle class, who bear the brunt of escalating costs and economic instability.
