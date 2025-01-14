Left Menu

German Defence Minister in Kyiv: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Political Shifts

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius visits Kyiv to discuss further military aid for Ukraine amid debates on Germany's support ahead of upcoming elections and Donald Trump's incoming U.S. presidency. The trip highlights Germany's commitment to Ukraine with international allies, emphasizing its role as Europe's largest NATO country.

Boris Pistorius

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius touched down in Kyiv Tuesday, engaging in talks with the Ukrainian government about military assistance, as confirmed by DPA news agency. Pistorius emphasized the trip signals continued strong support for Ukraine amid geopolitical shifts.

As a leading military supporter of Ukraine, Germany's backing is under scrutiny, especially with the upcoming snap election on Feb. 23 and Donald Trump's second U.S. presidential term starting Jan. 20, urging Europe to fortify its defenses.

Pistorius's visit to Kyiv followed his Warsaw trip, where he met defense leaders from Germany, Poland, Britain, France, and Italy, underscoring Germany's commitment within NATO as a major European ally to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

