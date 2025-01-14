Tragedy and Talks: Navigating the Gaza Conflict
Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed at least 18 people, including women and children, as talks for a ceasefire with Hamas show promise. The conflict, sparked in October 2023, has killed over 46,000 Palestinians. A potential ceasefire may emerge amidst external pressure and ongoing missile threats.
- Country:
- Israel
Overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza claimed the lives of at least 18 people, including women and children, as efforts towards a ceasefire with Hamas seemed to gain momentum. The prolonged conflict, ongoing for 15 months, has seen negotiations repeatedly stall, but officials now express optimism for an imminent agreement.
In Gaza's central city of Deir al-Balah, two women and their four children were among those killed, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. The strikes also resulted in 12 deaths in Khan Younis, with health officials reporting the casualties. Israel continues to assert that its military actions target militants, who, it claims, are using civilian sites as cover.
The conflict has resulted in over 46,000 Palestinian deaths, per Gaza health authorities. Meanwhile, international pressure mounts on Israel and Hamas, with potential ceasefire frameworks backed by President Joe Biden and the UN Security Council. The situation remains tense as external forces, including the Houthi rebels, continue to target Israeli regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets Await Trump Policies Amidst Year-End Uncertainty
Trump Pays Tribute to Late President Jimmy Carter, Dubbing Him 'A Good, Consequential Man'
New Dynamics in Syrian-Ukrainian Relations: A Fresh Start Amidst Conflict
U.S. Allocates Fresh $3.4 Billion to Ukraine Amid Intensifying Conflict
Court Upholds $5M Verdict: E. Jean Carroll vs. Donald Trump