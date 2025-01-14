Left Menu

Congress Takes Aim: Kejriwal Under Fire Over Reservation Stance

The Congress has intensified criticism against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting an old video where he discusses reservation benefits. Jairam Ramesh shared this video, questioning Kejriwal's silence on caste census and reservation cap. Rahul Gandhi echoed these sentiments, contrasting Congress' track record with AAP and BJP strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:47 IST
Congress Takes Aim: Kejriwal Under Fire Over Reservation Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has ramped up its offensive against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by spotlighting an old video that has resurfaced, showing the AAP leader addressing reservation issues. In the video, Kejriwal suggests that if a family has once benefited from reservation, then another family should get the opportunity instead.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh shared this video on social media, questioning Kejriwal's silence regarding the removal of the 50% cap on reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in government jobs and educational institutions. Ramesh's comments add to the series of criticisms from the Congress, including those from Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi compared Kejriwal to Prime Minister Modi, accusing both of neglecting backward classes and pushing false promises. He emphasized Congress' achievements under Sheila Dikshit's tenure, promising a caste survey if elected. Meanwhile, Kejriwal responded by saying his fight is for the country, not against Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025