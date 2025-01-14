Congress Takes Aim: Kejriwal Under Fire Over Reservation Stance
The Congress has intensified criticism against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting an old video where he discusses reservation benefits. Jairam Ramesh shared this video, questioning Kejriwal's silence on caste census and reservation cap. Rahul Gandhi echoed these sentiments, contrasting Congress' track record with AAP and BJP strategies.
The Congress has ramped up its offensive against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by spotlighting an old video that has resurfaced, showing the AAP leader addressing reservation issues. In the video, Kejriwal suggests that if a family has once benefited from reservation, then another family should get the opportunity instead.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh shared this video on social media, questioning Kejriwal's silence regarding the removal of the 50% cap on reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in government jobs and educational institutions. Ramesh's comments add to the series of criticisms from the Congress, including those from Rahul Gandhi.
Gandhi compared Kejriwal to Prime Minister Modi, accusing both of neglecting backward classes and pushing false promises. He emphasized Congress' achievements under Sheila Dikshit's tenure, promising a caste survey if elected. Meanwhile, Kejriwal responded by saying his fight is for the country, not against Congress.
