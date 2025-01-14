Inauguration Security Intensified Amid Heightened Threats
Washington braces for President-elect Trump's inauguration with 25,000 security personnel and temporary fencing amid no specific threats but heightened alert against lone attackers. Key political figures and protesters prepare for the event, with hotel occupancies reflecting significant interest.
Washington is on high alert as it gears up for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, with unprecedented security measures put in place. Over 25,000 law enforcement officers and 30 miles of temporary fencing aim to safeguard the capitol amid concerns of potential lone wolf attacks.
The inauguration events, attended by key political figures, coincide with planned protests and rallies supported by Trump's opponents and allies. The security measures follow a series of attacks, raising the threat level and prompting a significant downtown lockdown in Washington.
Despite no specific coordinated threats, officials, including U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, emphasized vigilance against individual actors. Hotel bookings are notably high, suggesting a large influx of visitors for the inauguration and associated demonstrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
