Erdogan Ally Urges PKK's Disbandment

Turkish nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli has urged Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed PKK leader, to declare the group's disbandment. This follows a rare meeting with pro-Kurdish DEM Party officials, hinting at Ocalan's willingness to broker peace. Tensions remain high amid concerns over Kurdish forces' situation in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political move, Devlet Bahceli, leader of Turkey's nationalist MHP party and ally of President Erdogan, has called on Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK militant group, to declare the disbandment of the organization.

Bahceli's statement comes after a rare meeting between officials of the pro-Kurdish DEM Party and Ocalan. Reports suggest that Ocalan may be poised to urge the PKK to stand down, marking a potential turning point in the decades-long conflict that has claimed over 40,000 lives.

While there is cautious optimism, the ongoing uncertainty about Turkish policies and the volatile situation of Kurdish forces in Syria complicate the path forward, prompting a call from DEM's co-chair for government action towards peace and democratisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

