Erdogan Ally Urges PKK's Disbandment

In a significant political move, Devlet Bahceli, leader of Turkey's nationalist MHP party and ally of President Erdogan, has called on Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK militant group, to declare the disbandment of the organization.

Bahceli's statement comes after a rare meeting between officials of the pro-Kurdish DEM Party and Ocalan. Reports suggest that Ocalan may be poised to urge the PKK to stand down, marking a potential turning point in the decades-long conflict that has claimed over 40,000 lives.

While there is cautious optimism, the ongoing uncertainty about Turkish policies and the volatile situation of Kurdish forces in Syria complicate the path forward, prompting a call from DEM's co-chair for government action towards peace and democratisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)