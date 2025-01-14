Chirag Paswan Supports BPSC Exam Protestors, Urges Bihar Govt to Act
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has voiced strong support for students protesting alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission exams. The leader promised that his party would take decisive action to ensure the matter is addressed, underscoring the importance of listening to student grievances.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has pledged to take decisive measures to address the concerns of students protesting alleged irregularities in the recent Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. This announcement targets the Nitish Kumar government, urging them to acknowledge and resolve the grievances.
During a media interaction at a Makar Sankranti feast hosted by Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Paswan emphasized his party's support for the student-led opposition. He insisted that their voices must be heard, and solutions must be pursued. Allegations have surfaced regarding irregularities in the exam conducted on December 13, prompting calls for cancellation from over four lakh candidates.
Paswan reiterated the party's commitment to backing students, even leveraging their partnership within the NDA coalition to press for action. He dismissed any notion of disrespect towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, explaining his absence during Kumar's early visit to the party office as a result of a prior religious commitment. Paswan expressed gratitude for the chief minister's attendance despite the scheduling mismatch.
