Political Fractures: INDIA Bloc and Shiv Sena's Divergent Paths
Sharad Pawar emphasizes the INDIA bloc's focus on national elections, dismissing discussions on local contests. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut announces Shiv Sena's solo run in Mumbai and Nagpur municipal elections. The alliance faces internal challenges with Congress and AAP at odds, while Pawar backs Kejriwal in Delhi elections.
Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar reaffirmed on Tuesday that the INDIA bloc remains committed to focusing solely on national-level elections, dismissing any current discussions regarding state or local polls. Speaking at a press conference, Pawar remarked, "There has never been any discussion on state and local elections in INDIA alliance. INDIA alliance is only focused on national-level elections."
Despite this national focus, Pawar disclosed plans to discuss the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra in the next 8-10 days to decide whether to contest jointly or individually. "In the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra, everyone will decide by holding a meeting in 8-10 days whether we will fight together or alone," added Pawar, the NCP chief.
These developments come as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut announced that the party will contest alone in the municipal elections for Mumbai and Nagpur. Raut emphasized strengthening the party at the local level, stating that party workers often miss opportunities to contest in larger elections. This stance arrives amid the backdrop of strained alliance relations and recent public calls for Congressional responsibility in maintaining the INDIA bloc's unity.
