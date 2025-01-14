Exclusive Dialogue: The Russia-US Equation on Ukraine
Nikolai Patrushev, an influential advisor to President Putin, insists that discussions on Ukraine's future should solely involve Russia and the U.S., dismissing the need for other Western nations' participation. His remarks were made during an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:49 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Nikolai Patrushev, a prominent advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has stated that only Russia and the United States should partake in negotiations concerning Ukraine's future.
Patrushev expressed his views in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda, highlighting that the involvement of other Western countries is unnecessary.
He explicitly mentioned that entities such as London and Brussels should not be part of the dialogue, suggesting a more focused discussion between Moscow and Washington.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Gas Minister Sets Firm Stance on PTI's Negotiations
Punjab govt says negotiations are going on at various levels with the protesting farmers and efforts are being made to shift Dallewal to hospital.
China's Pandemic Data Diplomacy
Taiwan's Diplomacy Clash with China: A Call for Democratic Unity
Kim Jong Un Welcomes New Year with Daughter, Diplomacy in Focus