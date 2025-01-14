Left Menu

Exclusive Dialogue: The Russia-US Equation on Ukraine

Nikolai Patrushev, an influential advisor to President Putin, insists that discussions on Ukraine's future should solely involve Russia and the U.S., dismissing the need for other Western nations' participation. His remarks were made during an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:49 IST
Exclusive Dialogue: The Russia-US Equation on Ukraine
Nikolai Patrushev
  • Country:
  • Russia

Nikolai Patrushev, a prominent advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has stated that only Russia and the United States should partake in negotiations concerning Ukraine's future.

Patrushev expressed his views in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda, highlighting that the involvement of other Western countries is unnecessary.

He explicitly mentioned that entities such as London and Brussels should not be part of the dialogue, suggesting a more focused discussion between Moscow and Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025