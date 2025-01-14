Nikolai Patrushev, a prominent advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has stated that only Russia and the United States should partake in negotiations concerning Ukraine's future.

Patrushev expressed his views in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda, highlighting that the involvement of other Western countries is unnecessary.

He explicitly mentioned that entities such as London and Brussels should not be part of the dialogue, suggesting a more focused discussion between Moscow and Washington.

