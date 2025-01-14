Maharashtra Congress Chief Responds Amid Political Speculations

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole dismissed the statements made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, stressing that Raut is not a significant concern for the Congress party. Patole emphasized that pressing issues like border security, economic inflation, and governmental policies are at the forefront of the party's agenda.

Despite being allies in previous elections, Patole and Raut have often engaged in public disagreements. Patole expressed skepticism about the scheduling of local body elections in the state, which have been postponed for over two years, casting doubt on their immediate future.

In response to rumors about leadership changes within the state Congress, Patole mentioned that he is unaware of any such developments but will seek clarification during his visit to Delhi. He remains optimistic about the Congress party's prospects in the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)