Election Drama in Delhi: Voter List Disputes Stir Tensions

Ahead of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly polls, BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has raised concerns about irregularities in the voter list. Both BJP and AAP have made accusations against each other, heightening political tensions in the capital. The allegations focus on questionable voter applications and alleged anti-Dalit actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva expressed serious concerns on Tuesday regarding alleged irregularities in the voter list ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections set for February 5 in the capital.

Sachdeva, accompanied by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and senior leader Om Pathak, approached Election Commission officials to discuss their grievances. He highlighted that over five lakh new voter applications have been submitted recently, many of which appear suspicious.

Sachdeva criticized Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly seeking the deletion of 40 Dalit voters from the Valmiki temple area, accusing him of anti-Dalit actions. This accusation follows the AAP's claims about the BJP's wrongful practices aimed at influencing election results.

The political scene in Delhi is charged with tensions as both parties exchange accusations. With voting scheduled for February 5 and results expected on February 8, the stakes are significantly high for AAP and BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

