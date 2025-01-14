High-Stakes Faceoff: Milkipur Bypoll Unveils Political Drama
The BJP, SP, and Congress set the stage for a political duel in the Milkipur assembly bypoll, with the BJP nominating Chandrabhan Paswan and SP's Ajit Prasad contesting. The contest is strategically crucial, as the Congress extends support to SP under the INDIA bloc, marking a significant alliance.
The BJP has nominated Chandrabhan Paswan as its candidate for the upcoming assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur seat, scheduled for early next month. The seat, located in the Ayodhya district, is set for a high-stakes contest.
Ajit Prasad, son of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad, is representing the Samajwadi Party (SP). The Congress has opted out from fielding a candidate, choosing instead to back the SP in alignment with the INDIA bloc.
The bypoll will occur on February 5 with the vote count scheduled for February 8. The contest holds strategic significance as SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and BJP's Yogi Adityanath intensify their campaigns, each accusing the other of governance failures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
