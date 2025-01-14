Left Menu

High-Stakes Faceoff: Milkipur Bypoll Unveils Political Drama

The BJP, SP, and Congress set the stage for a political duel in the Milkipur assembly bypoll, with the BJP nominating Chandrabhan Paswan and SP's Ajit Prasad contesting. The contest is strategically crucial, as the Congress extends support to SP under the INDIA bloc, marking a significant alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:41 IST
High-Stakes Faceoff: Milkipur Bypoll Unveils Political Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has nominated Chandrabhan Paswan as its candidate for the upcoming assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur seat, scheduled for early next month. The seat, located in the Ayodhya district, is set for a high-stakes contest.

Ajit Prasad, son of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad, is representing the Samajwadi Party (SP). The Congress has opted out from fielding a candidate, choosing instead to back the SP in alignment with the INDIA bloc.

The bypoll will occur on February 5 with the vote count scheduled for February 8. The contest holds strategic significance as SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and BJP's Yogi Adityanath intensify their campaigns, each accusing the other of governance failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025