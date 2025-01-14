New Political Wave: Akali Dal Waris Punjab De Launched Amidst Maghi Mela

A new regional political outfit, 'Akali Dal Waris Punjab De', was launched in Punjab's Muktsar district during the Maghi Mela. Led by radical figures, the party aims to empower Sikh institutions and address pressing issues in the state.

Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, present at the launch, rallied for public support, emphasizing the need to combat the state's drug crisis. He highlighted the party's commitment to protect the interests of marginalized groups and pledged a peaceful struggle for the release of Sikh prisoners.

A 15-point resolution, termed the Sri Muktsar Sahib declaration, outlined the party's goals, including forming a five-member executive committee. This initiative seeks to offer an alternative political agenda, addressing long-standing concerns about governance and reform in Punjab.

