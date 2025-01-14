Left Menu

New Political Wave: Akali Dal Waris Punjab De Launched Amidst Maghi Mela

Radical leaders unveiled the 'Akali Dal Waris Punjab De' party in Punjab, aiming to empower Sikh institutions and address local issues. Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa urged support, highlighting drug problems and Sikh prisoner releases. A 15-point resolution set the party's goals, including an alternative political approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muktsar | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A new regional political outfit, 'Akali Dal Waris Punjab De', was launched in Punjab's Muktsar district during the Maghi Mela. Led by radical figures, the party aims to empower Sikh institutions and address pressing issues in the state.

Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, present at the launch, rallied for public support, emphasizing the need to combat the state's drug crisis. He highlighted the party's commitment to protect the interests of marginalized groups and pledged a peaceful struggle for the release of Sikh prisoners.

A 15-point resolution, termed the Sri Muktsar Sahib declaration, outlined the party's goals, including forming a five-member executive committee. This initiative seeks to offer an alternative political agenda, addressing long-standing concerns about governance and reform in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

