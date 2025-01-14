Left Menu

Atishi Files Nomination for Delhi Assembly Polls Amid Property Disclosure

Atishi, Delhi's third female Chief Minister, filed her nomination for the upcoming assembly elections. She declared a net worth of Rs 76.93 lakh but owns no car or property. Her financial assets have increased since 2020, and she will face tough competition from BJP and Congress candidates in the Kalkaji constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:00 IST
Atishi Files Nomination for Delhi Assembly Polls Amid Property Disclosure
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Atishi, Delhi's third woman Chief Minister, has officially entered the race for the forthcoming Assembly polls, filing her nomination papers on Tuesday. In a detailed affidavit presented to the Election Commission, Atishi declared her net worth to be Rs 76.93 lakh, notably lacking any car or house in her name.

The data disclosed highlighted her assets: Rs 30,000 in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh, along with approximately Rs 75 lakh in bank deposits. Despite the financial gains since 2020, her portfolio continues without any immovable property. Her income for 2023-24 saw a substantial rise compared to the previous fiscal year.

Filing on Makar Sankranti, Atishi expressed gratitude to her supporters from the Kalkaji constituency, voicing hope for continued backing. Facing formidable rivals from BJP and Congress, including Ramesh Bidhuri and Alka Lamba, the upcoming election will be a significant test of AAP's hold on Delhi against escalating opposition pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025