Atishi Files Nomination for Delhi Assembly Polls Amid Property Disclosure

Atishi, Delhi's third woman Chief Minister, has officially entered the race for the forthcoming Assembly polls, filing her nomination papers on Tuesday. In a detailed affidavit presented to the Election Commission, Atishi declared her net worth to be Rs 76.93 lakh, notably lacking any car or house in her name.

The data disclosed highlighted her assets: Rs 30,000 in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh, along with approximately Rs 75 lakh in bank deposits. Despite the financial gains since 2020, her portfolio continues without any immovable property. Her income for 2023-24 saw a substantial rise compared to the previous fiscal year.

Filing on Makar Sankranti, Atishi expressed gratitude to her supporters from the Kalkaji constituency, voicing hope for continued backing. Facing formidable rivals from BJP and Congress, including Ramesh Bidhuri and Alka Lamba, the upcoming election will be a significant test of AAP's hold on Delhi against escalating opposition pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)