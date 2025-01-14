Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee and Pawan Chamling's Diplomatic Meet

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, met with former Sikkim CM, Pawan Chamling, at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'. The meeting was described as both political and courteous, where Chamling extended an invitation to Banerjee to visit Sikkim to explore collaboration on shared objectives.

Mamata Banerjee and Pawan Chamling's Diplomatic Meet
In a social media post, Banerjee expressed her honor in meeting Chamling, who holds the distinction of serving as Sikkim's Chief Minister for an impressive 25 years. The discussions reinforced mutual interests and camaraderie between the political leaders.

Chamling, the founding president of the Sikkim Democratic Front and seasoned political figure, extended an invitation to Banerjee to visit Sikkim. The invitation emphasized the possibility of working together on shared goals, hinting at future collaborations.

