Mamata Banerjee and Pawan Chamling's Diplomatic Meet
West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, met with former Sikkim CM, Pawan Chamling, at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'. The meeting was described as both political and courteous, where Chamling extended an invitation to Banerjee to visit Sikkim to explore collaboration on shared objectives.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling at the state's secretariat, Nabanna. The meeting, described as both political and a show of courtesy, highlighted prospects for potential collaboration between the states.
In a social media post, Banerjee expressed her honor in meeting Chamling, who holds the distinction of serving as Sikkim's Chief Minister for an impressive 25 years. The discussions reinforced mutual interests and camaraderie between the political leaders.
Chamling, the founding president of the Sikkim Democratic Front and seasoned political figure, extended an invitation to Banerjee to visit Sikkim. The invitation emphasized the possibility of working together on shared goals, hinting at future collaborations.
