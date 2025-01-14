Voter List Controversy Heats Up Delhi's Political Arena

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of manipulating voter lists, raising concerns just days before the February 5 Assembly elections. Sachdeva, joined by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and leader Om Pathak, met with Election Commission officials to address these alleged irregularities.

Sachdeva claims over five lakh new voter applications have surfaced, many from individuals aged 80 and above, raising suspicions. He accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of attempting to delete 44 voter names linked to a Valmiki temple, branding him 'anti-Dalit.'

Amidst these allegations, the AAP has retaliated, accusing the BJP of plotting a 'voter scam' to manipulate election outcomes. With both parties trading accusations, the political atmosphere in Delhi is fraught with tension, as voters prepare for the February 5 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)