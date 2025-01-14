Voter List Controversy Heats Up Delhi's Political Arena
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has raised serious allegations regarding irregularities in the voter list ahead of the February 5 Assembly polls. The BJP accuses the AAP of tampering with voter applications, while AAP counters, claiming that the BJP orchestrates a voter scam. Tensions run high ahead of the elections.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of manipulating voter lists, raising concerns just days before the February 5 Assembly elections. Sachdeva, joined by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and leader Om Pathak, met with Election Commission officials to address these alleged irregularities.
Sachdeva claims over five lakh new voter applications have surfaced, many from individuals aged 80 and above, raising suspicions. He accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of attempting to delete 44 voter names linked to a Valmiki temple, branding him 'anti-Dalit.'
Amidst these allegations, the AAP has retaliated, accusing the BJP of plotting a 'voter scam' to manipulate election outcomes. With both parties trading accusations, the political atmosphere in Delhi is fraught with tension, as voters prepare for the February 5 polls.
