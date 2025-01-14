Controversial Nomination: Pete Hegseth Faces Senate Scrutiny

Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth, commenced his Senate hearing this week, facing intense scrutiny from lawmakers and public protesters.

Hegseth, previously known for controversial writings questioning the capabilities of Black officers and women in combat, struck a conciliatory tone in his opening address. He promised to serve all military personnel equally, despite past remarks suggesting otherwise.

During the hearing, numerous protesters disrupted proceedings, accusing Hegseth of misogyny and criticizing his controversial views. Capitol Police removed several demonstrators as Hegseth attributed the uproar to a mediated campaign against Trump's administration.

