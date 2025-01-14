Left Menu

Controversial Nomination: Pete Hegseth Faces Senate Scrutiny

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's choice for defense secretary, began his Senate nomination process amid protests and scrutiny. His past controversial remarks about Black troops and women in combat were highlighted, as he defended against accusations of misogyny and other personal critiques, attributing these attacks to a media campaign against Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:08 IST
  • United States

Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth, commenced his Senate hearing this week, facing intense scrutiny from lawmakers and public protesters.

Hegseth, previously known for controversial writings questioning the capabilities of Black officers and women in combat, struck a conciliatory tone in his opening address. He promised to serve all military personnel equally, despite past remarks suggesting otherwise.

During the hearing, numerous protesters disrupted proceedings, accusing Hegseth of misogyny and criticizing his controversial views. Capitol Police removed several demonstrators as Hegseth attributed the uproar to a mediated campaign against Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

