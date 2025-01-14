Congress Unveils Key Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections

The Congress party has unveiled a new list of 15 candidates for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. This includes key figures such as former Union minister Krishna Tirath running from Patel Nagar and councillor Ariba Khan from Okhla.

With this announcement, the Congress has now declared its candidates for 63 out of the 70 total seats available in the assembly race. This strategic maneuver aims to bolster the party's position in the fiercely contested elections.

Additionally, notable candidates from the latest list include Ishwar Bagri for Gokalpur (SC) and other significant names like Dharam Pal Lakda, Rajesh Gupta, and Kunwar Karan Singh. The political landscape in Delhi continues to heat up as each party reveals its slate of competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)