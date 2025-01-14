Macron's Diplomatic Mission to Lebanon
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Lebanon on January 17 to reinforce France's support for Lebanon's sovereignty and unity. This follows Lebanon's parliament electing army chief Joseph Aoun as the new head of state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:35 IST
- Country:
- France
Emmanuel Macron, the French President, is scheduled to visit Lebanon on January 17, according to an announcement made by his office on Tuesday. This visit comes shortly after Lebanon elected army chief Joseph Aoun as the new head of state.
The French presidency released a statement emphasizing Macron's objective to showcase France's steadfast commitment to Lebanon, underlining its support for the country's sovereignty and unity.
Macron's trip signifies continued diplomatic relations and backing for Lebanon amidst significant political changes within the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- France
- Macron visit
- Lebanon
- Joseph Aoun
- sovereignty
- unity
- Paris
- politics
- diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating Community Heroes: 2025 New Year Honours Recognize Over 30 Indian-Origin Professionals
Māori Honours Recipients in 2025 Celebrate Dedication to Community and Leadership Across Aotearoa
Indian Army's Operation Sadbhavana: Medical Aid and National Unity
Quad Nations Pledge Unity for a Peaceful Indo-Pacific
Manipur's Path to Peace: A Plea for Forgiveness and Unity