Macron's Diplomatic Mission to Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Lebanon on January 17 to reinforce France's support for Lebanon's sovereignty and unity. This follows Lebanon's parliament electing army chief Joseph Aoun as the new head of state.

Emmanuel Macron, the French President, is scheduled to visit Lebanon on January 17, according to an announcement made by his office on Tuesday. This visit comes shortly after Lebanon elected army chief Joseph Aoun as the new head of state.

The French presidency released a statement emphasizing Macron's objective to showcase France's steadfast commitment to Lebanon, underlining its support for the country's sovereignty and unity.

Macron's trip signifies continued diplomatic relations and backing for Lebanon amidst significant political changes within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

