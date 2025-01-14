British Minister Resigns Amid Financial Scandal Ties with Bangladesh

In a significant political development, Tulip Siddiq, the British minister overseeing financial services, tendered her resignation on Tuesday. Her decision follows persistent inquiries into her financial connections with her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, who was dismissed as Bangladesh's prime minister last year.

Siddiq, 42, has maintained her innocence, receiving backing from Prime Minister Keir Starmer just last week. However, her resignation marks another setback for Starmer, dealing with waning approval ratings post his Labour Party's electoral triumph in July.

In a letter addressed to Starmer, Siddiq emphasized that her continued role risked becoming a government distraction, despite her actions being deemed compliant with ministerial conduct by the government's ethics adviser.

(With inputs from agencies.)