Left Menu

Anguish and Hope: Gaza Ceasefire Deal Sparks Intense Emotions

The near-finalized ceasefire deal involving Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar, brings mixed emotions to families of 98 hostages still in Gaza. In exchange for phased hostages release, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners may be freed. The ongoing negotiations also cover potential future hostage exchanges and war termination measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 00:47 IST
Anguish and Hope: Gaza Ceasefire Deal Sparks Intense Emotions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas nears completion, families of the 98 hostages held in Gaza experience a complex blend of hope and apprehension.

The draft deal, mediated by Qatar, would release select groups of hostages, including children and elderly, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The initial phase aims to secure the release of Ofer Calderon and others, while subsequent talks may encompass further exchanges and a resolution to the ongoing 15-month conflict.

Protesters in Israel express frustration with Prime Minister Netanyahu, urging an all-encompassing agreement. Families of the hostages demand comprehensive action, fearing a partial deal could leave loved ones indefinitely detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025