Anguish and Hope: Gaza Ceasefire Deal Sparks Intense Emotions

As the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas nears completion, families of the 98 hostages held in Gaza experience a complex blend of hope and apprehension.

The draft deal, mediated by Qatar, would release select groups of hostages, including children and elderly, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The initial phase aims to secure the release of Ofer Calderon and others, while subsequent talks may encompass further exchanges and a resolution to the ongoing 15-month conflict.

Protesters in Israel express frustration with Prime Minister Netanyahu, urging an all-encompassing agreement. Families of the hostages demand comprehensive action, fearing a partial deal could leave loved ones indefinitely detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)