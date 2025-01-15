South Korea's Unprecedented Presidential Warrant

In a historic move, South Korean authorities attempted to arrest President Yoon Seok Yeol following his impeachment. The arrest warrant was issued due to insurrection allegations connected to his declaration of martial law on December 3, according to Yonhap News.

On January 3, efforts to serve the warrant were thwarted by a standoff, as presidential security and military officials blocked investigators from executing the unprecedented arrest of a sitting president.

This sequence of events underscores escalating political tensions and challenges in the South Korean executive landscape, spotlighting President Yoon's controversial leadership decisions.

