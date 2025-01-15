Left Menu

Biden Lifts Cuba Terror Designation: Political and Diplomatic Implications

President Joe Biden has informed Congress of his decision to lift the US designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism. This move, part of a deal facilitated by the Catholic Church, aims to secure the release of political prisoners in Cuba, though future policy shifts under the incoming Trump administration remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 03:41 IST
In a significant diplomatic shift, President Joe Biden has notified Congress of his intention to remove Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, a decision aimed at bolstering ties and dialogue with the island nation. The announcement, facilitated by the Catholic Church, seeks to liberate political prisoners in Cuba.

U.S. officials revealed that dozens of individuals deemed wrongfully detained would be freed by Biden's term end. The US plans to ease economic pressures on Cuba, reversing parts of Trump's 2017 anti-Cuba stance. Biden's actions underscore advice from global leaders advocating human rights for Cubans.

The move, however, faces potential reversal with Trump's upcoming presidency and his appointment of anti-Cuba figures like Marco Rubio. Rubio's upcoming Senate hearing and strong Cuban sanctions stance could reshape US-Cuba relations. Cuban officials welcomed the decision but acknowledged its limitations amid future uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

