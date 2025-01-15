Political Turmoil: Another Trinamool Worker Targeted in Malda

A political storm brewed in West Bengal's Malda district following the brutal killing of a Trinamool Congress worker. The incident, which also left two party officials gravely injured, prompted police to question 10 individuals.

Despite extensive interrogations, no arrests have been made, but police have focused on examining CCTV footage and scrutinizing possible motives linked to revenge politics.

Police are determined to solve the case, although evidence of gunfire during the attack remains elusive. The tense climate in Malda persists as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)