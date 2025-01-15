Political Turmoil: Another Trinamool Worker Targeted in Malda
In West Bengal's Malda district, a Trinamool Congress worker was killed and two others injured. Police interrogated ten people but made no arrests. The attack, seen as potential revenge politics, left Ataul Haque dead and two others critically hurt. The police continue to investigate the case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:25 IST
- Country:
- India
A political storm brewed in West Bengal's Malda district following the brutal killing of a Trinamool Congress worker. The incident, which also left two party officials gravely injured, prompted police to question 10 individuals.
Despite extensive interrogations, no arrests have been made, but police have focused on examining CCTV footage and scrutinizing possible motives linked to revenge politics.
Police are determined to solve the case, although evidence of gunfire during the attack remains elusive. The tense climate in Malda persists as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crackdown: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained, Fake ID Racket Uncovered
Assam Police Reshuffle Brings New Leadership to Guwahati
Mumbai's Robust Security: 14,000 Police on Duty for New Year's Eve
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Undocumented Migrants
Won’t tolerate 'gunda raj' in Beed: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis after Walmik Karad’s surrender before police in extortion case.