Unprecedented Arrest of South Korean President Ignites Political Firestorm

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean authorities have detained President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection charges, marking the first time a sitting president has been arrested in the nation's history.

The arrest follows Yoon's impeachment after a brief declaration of martial law, which sparked a political crisis in Asia's fourth largest economy.

As the legal proceedings unfold, South Korea is under international scrutiny, with global allies expressing their interest in the region's stability amidst growing unrest and divided public opinion.

(With inputs from agencies.)