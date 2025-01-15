Unprecedented Arrest of South Korean President Ignites Political Firestorm
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on insurrection charges, a historic first for an incumbent leader in the country. After lawmakers impeached him over his martial law declaration, Yoon chose to comply with the investigation. His arrest has deepened political turmoil in South Korea.
Updated: 15-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:42 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean authorities have detained President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection charges, marking the first time a sitting president has been arrested in the nation's history.
The arrest follows Yoon's impeachment after a brief declaration of martial law, which sparked a political crisis in Asia's fourth largest economy.
As the legal proceedings unfold, South Korea is under international scrutiny, with global allies expressing their interest in the region's stability amidst growing unrest and divided public opinion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
