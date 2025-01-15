Bihar Elections: Key Players Eye Victory Amid Shifting Alliances

In the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha has rebuffed Union Minister Chirag Paswan's optimistic forecast of a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory. Jha, a prominent figure within the RJD, confidently affirmed that the Mahagathbandhan coalition, led by Tejashwi Yadav, is poised to secure a legislative majority.

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, expressed unwavering faith in the NDA's prospects, projecting a win of over 225 seats in the state assembly polls. Paswan dismissed any speculation of fractures within the ruling alliance, emphasizing the unity of the five parties in their collective electoral battle.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent comments indicate a complex landscape of political realignments. Addressing his past temporary alliances, Kumar highlighted his administration's achievements, particularly in women's empowerment through initiatives like the 'Jeevika Didi' scheme, urging voters to recall these contributions at the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)