AAP Slams Timing of ED Prosecution in Liquor Scam Amid Election Run-Up

The Indian Centre has given the Enforcement Directorate (ED) the green light to prosecute AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in connection with an alleged liquor scam case. This authorization has stirred controversy, particularly due to its timing, as elections loom on the horizon.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, speaking to ANI, vehemently criticized this move, labeling it as a politically motivated action aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the party's leadership as elections draw near. She pointed out that both leaders had previously been granted bail by both the trial court and the Supreme Court.

In response to the unfolding developments, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma accused Kejriwal of neglecting Delhi's citizens during the COVID-19 crisis, instead opting to focus on luxury pursuits while crucial resources were being demanded by the public. The case revolves around allegations of corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22, with the ED's recent sanction adding a new dimension to the ongoing legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)