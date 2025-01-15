Philippines and Japan Forge Strong Ties Amid Regional Tensions

The foreign ministers of both the Philippines and Japan expressed serious concern over escalating security tensions in the East and South China Seas during a meeting held on Wednesday.

Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo emphasized the steadfast and evolving partnership with Japan amidst shifting geopolitical landscapes.

His Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, shared a similar sentiment, acknowledging the importance of collaboration between the two nations in fostering regional stability.

