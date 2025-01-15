Left Menu

Political Turmoil in South Korea: The Dramatic Fall of President Yoon

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested following his impeachment and is under investigation for insurrection. Despite police pressure, he claims the probe is illegal. Political tension grows as supporters rally and the Constitutional Court deliberates his fate amidst allegations of election fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:26 IST
President

In an unprecedented move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on Wednesday amid a criminal insurrection investigation. Lawmakers impeached him after a declaration of martial law, and he's now cooperating with the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), despite denouncing the probe as illegal.

Authorities have 48 hours to question Yoon, who refused recorded interviews. His lawyers claim the arrest warrant is illegal due to jurisdictional issues. Yoon's supporters, likening him to Donald Trump, rallied against the detention, while the Constitutional Court reviews his impeachment.

Political unrest deepens as polls show increased support for Yoon's People Power Party, despite public disapproval of his martial law declaration. Meanwhile, international eyes, including the U.S. and Japan, closely watch developments in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

