Vote on Actions, Not Words: Kejriwal's Call to Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP’s national convener, filed his nomination from New Delhi. He urged voters to prioritize performance over rhetoric. As Kejriwal expressed confidence in AAP's victory, he criticized BJP’s lack of vision. Kejriwal highlighted his resilience against reported threats to his safety, stating his faith in divine protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:16 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), officially entered the race for New Delhi's assembly seat on Wednesday, urging voters to evaluate candidates based on their performance, not rhetoric. Kejriwal's campaign began with prayers and a 'padyatra' marking his journey to the district magistrate.

Kejiwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita, showcased confidence to skyrocket AAP back to power. He challenged the vision and leadership credentials of rival party BJP, accusing them of lacking actionable promises and engaging in superficial politics.

Addressing concerns regarding his safety, Kejriwal played down threats from pro-Khalistani sources. He expressed a philosophical stance, citing divine protection and reassuring supporters of his safe endeavors ahead of the February elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

