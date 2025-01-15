Vote on Actions, Not Words: Kejriwal's Call to Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP’s national convener, filed his nomination from New Delhi. He urged voters to prioritize performance over rhetoric. As Kejriwal expressed confidence in AAP's victory, he criticized BJP’s lack of vision. Kejriwal highlighted his resilience against reported threats to his safety, stating his faith in divine protection.
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), officially entered the race for New Delhi's assembly seat on Wednesday, urging voters to evaluate candidates based on their performance, not rhetoric. Kejriwal's campaign began with prayers and a 'padyatra' marking his journey to the district magistrate.
Kejiwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita, showcased confidence to skyrocket AAP back to power. He challenged the vision and leadership credentials of rival party BJP, accusing them of lacking actionable promises and engaging in superficial politics.
Addressing concerns regarding his safety, Kejriwal played down threats from pro-Khalistani sources. He expressed a philosophical stance, citing divine protection and reassuring supporters of his safe endeavors ahead of the February elections.
