Trump's Ukraine Peace Plan Faces Reality Check

Advisers to President-elect Donald Trump acknowledge that resolving the Ukraine conflict will likely take longer than initially promised, signaling a tough reality check on his foreign policy assertions.

Trump's associates, who have conferred with the president-elect, suggest that settling the conflict could take months, describing earlier promises as campaign bluster with little understanding of the conflict's complexities.

Despite efforts to expedite peace, analysts argue that Russia's strategic maneuvers in Ukraine complicate Trump's proposed timeline, making a quick resolution unlikely.

(With inputs from agencies.)