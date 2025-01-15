Left Menu

Political Rhetoric Heats Up: Puri Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements against BJP and RSS, suggesting Gandhi needs a mental health check. Gandhi had accused BJP and RSS of undermining Indian institutions and suppressing minorities, dismissing their fight as unfair. Puri refuted these claims with terse remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:40 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed retort, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's latest statements by suggesting that Gandhi should attend to his mental well-being. Puri's remarks come in the wake of Gandhi's comments during the inauguration of the party's new headquarters, 'Indira Bhawan.'

Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of seizing control of Indian institutions and alleging the Congress and allied opposition are battling the Indian state itself. Gandhi highlighted that the ideological clash with RSS has spanned thousands of years and claimed the fight lacks fairness, as the BJP and RSS have an extensive grip over national establishments.

He further criticized the perceived bias within media organizations and accused the BJP of attempting to silence minority and backward caste voices. Gandhi claimed that current rulers lack commitment to the national flag and Constitution, claiming they envision a different India. Despite Puri's terse dismissal, the political contention reveals deepening divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

