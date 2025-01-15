INDIA Bloc's Strength: Akhilesh Yadav's Strategic Support for AAP
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav supports AAP over Congress in Delhi to strengthen the INDIA bloc and defeat BJP. He emphasizes backing regional parties where they're strong. Yadav criticizes BJP's governing style and plans to attend the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.
In a recent statement, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reaffirmed the unity of the INDIA bloc. He expressed his party's support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Congress in Delhi, emphasizing the strategy to strengthen regional parties against the BJP.
Yadav, while in Haridwar to perform rituals for his late uncle, highlighted the bloc's foundational principle. He recalled Nitish Kumar's advice to support regional strongholds like AAP in Delhi, aiming for a united front against BJP's dominance.
The SP chief also responded to the Union Home Ministry's sanction for the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, critiquing BJP's governance. Yadav plans a visit to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, aligning with his spiritual connection to the Ganga.
