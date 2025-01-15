Manish Sisodia's Bold Bid for Jangpura: A Roadshow and Divine Blessings

In a vibrant display of political fervor, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia embarked on a pre-nomination journey by seeking blessings at the Angoori Mata Mandir.

The former deputy chief minister then initiated his roadshow under the rousing theme, 'Bhai Ho To Aisa, Kejriwal Jaisa,' signaling his strong allegiance to AAP's ideals.

Facing a triangular contest with BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri in the Jangpura Assembly, Sisodia aims to secure the confidence of a diverse electorate as the Delhi assembly elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)