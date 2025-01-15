Manish Sisodia's Bold Bid for Jangpura: A Roadshow and Divine Blessings
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited Angoori Mata Mandir before launching a roadshow as part of his campaign for the Jangpura Assembly seat. Competing against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri, Sisodia is engaging voters ahead of the Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 5.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:05 IST
- Country:
- India
In a vibrant display of political fervor, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia embarked on a pre-nomination journey by seeking blessings at the Angoori Mata Mandir.
The former deputy chief minister then initiated his roadshow under the rousing theme, 'Bhai Ho To Aisa, Kejriwal Jaisa,' signaling his strong allegiance to AAP's ideals.
Facing a triangular contest with BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri in the Jangpura Assembly, Sisodia aims to secure the confidence of a diverse electorate as the Delhi assembly elections approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses AAP of Exploiting Children in Pre-Election Campaign Fiasco
Kejriwal Defends Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana Amid BJP Criticism
Delhi Politics Heat Up: BJP Slams AAP Over Alleged Corruption
Kejriwal Launches Historic Support Scheme for Priests Ahead of 2025 Delhi Elections
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Criticizes Kejriwal’s Pre-Election Promises