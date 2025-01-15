Left Menu

Italy Demands Answers Over Arrest of NGO Worker in Venezuela

Italy has protested Venezuela's lack of information over the arrest of Italian NGO worker Alberto Trentini in Caracas. Despite being detained for over two months, no charges have been filed. Tensions rise as Italy criticizes Venezuela's political climate and previously managed to secure a journalist's release from Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:00 IST
Italy Demands Answers Over Arrest of NGO Worker in Venezuela
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's government has summoned Venezuela's chief diplomat in Rome, expressing strong dissatisfaction over the unclear circumstances surrounding the detention of Italian citizen and NGO worker, Alberto Trentini, in Venezuela. The foreign ministry has voiced concerns over the lack of formal charges since his November arrest.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani protested this situation and the expulsion of three Italian diplomats. Reports indicate that Trentini, arrested during a roadblock and currently jailed in Caracas, has been denied family contact and medical care, which is worrying given his health problems.

The incident exacerbates existing tensions following Italy's refusal to recognize Nicolas Maduro's re-election. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized the political repression in Venezuela, emphasizing commitment to safeguard its citizens abroad, as demonstrated by the recent release of journalist Cecilia Sala from detention in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025