Italy Demands Answers Over Arrest of NGO Worker in Venezuela

Italy's government has summoned Venezuela's chief diplomat in Rome, expressing strong dissatisfaction over the unclear circumstances surrounding the detention of Italian citizen and NGO worker, Alberto Trentini, in Venezuela. The foreign ministry has voiced concerns over the lack of formal charges since his November arrest.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani protested this situation and the expulsion of three Italian diplomats. Reports indicate that Trentini, arrested during a roadblock and currently jailed in Caracas, has been denied family contact and medical care, which is worrying given his health problems.

The incident exacerbates existing tensions following Italy's refusal to recognize Nicolas Maduro's re-election. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized the political repression in Venezuela, emphasizing commitment to safeguard its citizens abroad, as demonstrated by the recent release of journalist Cecilia Sala from detention in Iran.

