Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP and RSS: A Fight for India's Soul

In a fiery address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed the BJP and RSS are in cahoots with the Indian state to undermine democratic institutions in India. His comments, made during the inauguration of Congress's new headquarters, have sparked political uproar.

Gandhi specifically targeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, labeling his remarks on India's independence and the Constitution as treasonous. He argued that claiming India did not achieve true independence until the Ram temple's consecration insulted every Indian and undermined constitutional values.

In response, BJP leaders, including chief J P Nadda, accused Gandhi of divisive rhetoric, alleging links with anti-national elements. They argue that Gandhi's statements reveal a pattern of undermining India's unity and societal harmony.

