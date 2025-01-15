India’s Global Maritime Rise and Political Turmoil: A Nation in Transition
India is making strides as a maritime authority under Prime Minister Modi. Meanwhile, political tensions rise as Gandhi criticizes RSS's statements on independence and former CM Kejriwal faces legal issues. Additionally, serious challenges are noted in the electoral system, emphasizing the need for transparency.
India's rise as a significant maritime power has been affirmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who highlighted the nation's growing global reputation as a trustworthy partner.
The political landscape is heated with Rahul Gandhi accusing RSS of 'treachery' over independence remarks and tensions escalating with the pending legal issues surrounding former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Concerns persist regarding India's electoral system as calls for greater transparency and fairness are brought to the foreground amidst accusations by Rahul Gandhi of systemic problems.
