Political Tensions Flare: Bayrou's Minority Government Faces Crucial Vote

The French political scene is bracing for a dramatic showdown as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's minority government faces a potential no-confidence vote. With 58 far-left France Unbowed, Green, and communist MPs rallying for the motion, the Socialist Party's backing is crucial for Bayrou's survival.

On Tuesday, Bayrou sought to win Socialist support by proposing to renegotiate the controversial 2023 pension reform law. This attempted rapprochement is critical for Bayrou to avoid repeating the fate of his predecessor, Michel Barnier, whose tenure was cut short by reliance on the far-right National Rally's unpredictable support.

Despite opening the door to discussions with trade unions and employers, Socialist leader Olivier Faure demands more guarantees. The stakes are high as discussions could shape the trajectory of French politics, with Bayrou addressing the Senate in a bid to quell tensions before Thursday's decisive vote.

