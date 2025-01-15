Left Menu

Sri Lanka Seeks Stronger Ties with China Amid Strategic Talks

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is visiting China to strengthen bilateral relations with talks on strategic issues such as debt commitments and the Belt and Road Initiative. The visit includes discussions on digital and infrastructure projects, alongside meetings with top Chinese officials.

  China

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has embarked on a significant four-day visit to China, aiming to enhance the longstanding relations between the two countries. Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the discussions are expected to cover a range of critical topics, including debt issues.

President Dissanayake's visit follows closely on the heels of his trip to India, marking his initial overseas visits since assuming office. During his stay in China, Dissanayake is slated to meet other high-ranking officials and participate in business dialogues, focusing on technological, agricultural development, and poverty alleviation initiatives.

The discussions also center on strategic investments under the Belt and Road Initiative and pending infrastructure projects such as the central expressway. The Sri Lankan delegation seeks to finalize terms that could potentially allow the digitization of state TV channels and the development of key areas like the Hambantota port.

