Bulgaria's Political Chess: Zhelyazkov's Coalition Gambit
Bulgaria's GERB party, led by Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov, seeks to form a coalition government after a fragmented election result. Zhelyazkov aims to leverage EU resources and address inflation while navigating alliances with the Socialist Party and There Is Such a People, securing support from the ethnic Turkish party.
In a significant political development, Bulgaria's president has entrusted the main centre-right GERB party with the responsibility of forming a new government. This move comes nearly three months after the elections resulted in a sharply divided parliament.
The GERB party secured 69 seats in the 240-member assembly from the October 27 vote, making it the largest party, albeit lacking an outright majority. Rosen Zhelyazkov, a veteran politician and former parliament speaker, has been nominated as the Prime Minister-designate and has presented a list of proposed Cabinet members for a minority coalition government. The list awaits parliamentary approval upon President Rumen Radev's submission.
Zhelyazkov, a seasoned lawyer aged 56, intends to focus on the efficient utilization of European Union resources to enhance governance and institutional functioning. Acknowledging the ideological disparities with its coalition partners - the pro-Russia Socialist Party and the populist There Is Such a People - Zhelyazkov asserts that necessary compromises have been reached. The coalition, with support from the ethnic Turkish party Democracy, Rights and Freedoms, could potentially command a parliamentary majority.
