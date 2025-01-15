Transgender Candidate Challenges Delhi's Political Giants

Rajan Singh, a 27-year-old transgender activist, has officially entered the political scene as a candidate for the Aam Janata Party from the Kalkaji constituency.

On Wednesday, Singh submitted their nomination papers, challenging the current Delhi chief minister, Atishi, whom Singh referred to as a "rubber-stamp" leader. Singh criticized the government for neglecting the transgender community.

The Kalkaji constituency has 1,94,515 voters, and Singh aims to be their voice, drawing attention to the lack of facilities for the transgender community. Election results will be announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)