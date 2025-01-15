Left Menu

Transgender Candidate Challenges Delhi's Political Giants

Rajan Singh, a 27-year-old transgender activist, has entered the political fray by filing nomination from the Kalkaji constituency representing the Aam Janata Party. Singh aims to highlight the neglect of the transgender community by the ruling government, standing as a symbol of democracy against seasoned politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:46 IST
Transgender Candidate Challenges Delhi's Political Giants
  • Country:
  • India

Rajan Singh, a 27-year-old transgender activist, has officially entered the political scene as a candidate for the Aam Janata Party from the Kalkaji constituency.

On Wednesday, Singh submitted their nomination papers, challenging the current Delhi chief minister, Atishi, whom Singh referred to as a "rubber-stamp" leader. Singh criticized the government for neglecting the transgender community.

The Kalkaji constituency has 1,94,515 voters, and Singh aims to be their voice, drawing attention to the lack of facilities for the transgender community. Election results will be announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025