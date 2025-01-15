Railways Minister Labels Kejriwal a 'Fraud': BJP Campaign Heat

In a fervent campaign push, Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, strongly criticized Arvind Kejriwal, branding the AAP chief as both a 'fraud' and a 'liar'.

Speaking at a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Sham Sharma, Bittu accused the AAP government of leaving Punjab in substantial debt and failing to deliver on electoral promises.

Bittu urged voters to reject AAP, pointing to perceived failures in development under Kejriwal's leadership as reason enough to support BJP for a future-oriented Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)