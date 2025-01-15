Left Menu

Railways Minister Labels Kejriwal a 'Fraud': BJP Campaign Heat

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, labeling him a 'fraud' and 'liar' during a BJP campaign in Hari Nagar. Bittu accused Kejriwal of mismanaging Punjab's resources, not fulfilling promises, and leaving Delhi lagging in development, urging citizens to support BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:07 IST
Railways Minister Labels Kejriwal a 'Fraud': BJP Campaign Heat
Ravneet Singh Bittu
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent campaign push, Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, strongly criticized Arvind Kejriwal, branding the AAP chief as both a 'fraud' and a 'liar'.

Speaking at a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Sham Sharma, Bittu accused the AAP government of leaving Punjab in substantial debt and failing to deliver on electoral promises.

Bittu urged voters to reject AAP, pointing to perceived failures in development under Kejriwal's leadership as reason enough to support BJP for a future-oriented Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025