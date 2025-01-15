Left Menu

Intensifying Battle: BJP Confident of Victory in 2025 Delhi Assembly Polls

BJP Bijwasan candidate Kailash Gahlot expressed strong confidence in the BJP forming the government in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, criticizing the AAP for unmet promises. BJP has unveiled a star-studded campaigner list, including PM Modi. The contest heats up against AAP's Kejriwal and Congress' Dikshit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:16 IST
Intensifying Battle: BJP Confident of Victory in 2025 Delhi Assembly Polls
BJP candidate Kailash Gahlot. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The battle for the Delhi Assembly is heating up as BJP candidate Kailash Gahlot from Bijwasan constituency voiced his unwavering confidence in his party's victory in the 2025 polls. Gahlot remarked that voters are informed and eager for change, criticizing the AAP for failing to fulfil their commitments.

Gahlot commented, 'I have full confidence...people want change this time,' indicating a shift in public sentiment. He further accused the AAP of not providing adequate drinking water and health facilities. Meanwhile, the BJP has announced a formidable list of star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key union ministers.

As the election date nears, a triangular contest is unfolding with candidates like Arvind Kejriwal of AAP, contesting from New Delhi, facing contenders from BJP and Congress. Kejriwal, filing his nomination, stated the need for continued development in Delhi. The polls are scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025