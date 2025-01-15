Intensifying Battle: BJP Confident of Victory in 2025 Delhi Assembly Polls

The battle for the Delhi Assembly is heating up as BJP candidate Kailash Gahlot from Bijwasan constituency voiced his unwavering confidence in his party's victory in the 2025 polls. Gahlot remarked that voters are informed and eager for change, criticizing the AAP for failing to fulfil their commitments.

Gahlot commented, 'I have full confidence...people want change this time,' indicating a shift in public sentiment. He further accused the AAP of not providing adequate drinking water and health facilities. Meanwhile, the BJP has announced a formidable list of star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key union ministers.

As the election date nears, a triangular contest is unfolding with candidates like Arvind Kejriwal of AAP, contesting from New Delhi, facing contenders from BJP and Congress. Kejriwal, filing his nomination, stated the need for continued development in Delhi. The polls are scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)